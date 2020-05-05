Virtual Fireside Chat in honour of the end of WWII

Former Chief of the Defence Staff General (Ret'd) Rick Hillier, decorated WWII Veteran Captain (Ret'd) Martin Maxwell and former Invictus Games athlete Corporal (Ret'd) Kelly Scanlan, share stories of resilience, their perspective on the war and shine light on how the lessons from the past can help us navigate the current global pandemic. The event will be moderated by Peter Mansbridge, and you will have a chance to ask questions. 4 pm. Free. Pre-register.

truepatriotlove.com/virtualchat