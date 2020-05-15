Virtual JCC Film Series: Liz and the Blue Bird

Screening of the latest film by director Naoko Yamada based on Ayano Takeda’s bestselling novel. This magical and moving coming-of-age film revolves around Mizore and Nozomi, two best friends in their final year of high school. With Mizore on the oboe and Nozomi on the flute, as members of the school’s brass band club, they spend their time happily together — until the club begins to practice songs inspired by the fairy tale Liz and the Blue Bird. In Japanese with English subtitles. May 15-18. $5. https://vimeo.com/ondemand/lizandthebluebird