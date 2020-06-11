Virtual Lecture: A Biography of Elizabeth Simcoe

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

The presentation shares just a few of the most compelling points of her life story, including her time on the Upper Canadian frontier, and draws on her own paintings and diary entries, to tell her story in her own words and images. 7-8 pm. Free. Pre-register. 

eventbrite.ca/e/a-biography-of-elizabeth-simcoe-tickets-106274150846

Free
