Virtual Pre-Parade Pride Party

Join TSO musicians, Principal Education Conductor & Community Ambassador Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, and special guest violinist and drag queen Thorgy Thor for a celebration to prepare you for the upcoming weekend. Get dressed up in your Pride best as we toast the music, friends, and fashion that make the Pride Parade one of Toronto’s most anticipated events! In addition to a performance by RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Thorgy Thor herself, we’ll host a virtual Pride fashion show that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. 5 pm. Free. facebook.com/events/1166530810370385