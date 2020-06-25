Virtual Pre-Parade Pride Party

Google Calendar - Virtual Pre-Parade Pride Party - 2020-06-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Pre-Parade Pride Party - 2020-06-25 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Virtual Pre-Parade Pride Party - 2020-06-25 17:00:00 iCalendar - Virtual Pre-Parade Pride Party - 2020-06-25 17:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Join TSO musicians, Principal Education Conductor & Community Ambassador Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, and special guest violinist and drag queen Thorgy Thor for a celebration to prepare you for the upcoming weekend. Get dressed up in your Pride best as we toast the music, friends, and fashion that make the Pride Parade one of Toronto’s most anticipated events! In addition to a performance by RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Thorgy Thor herself, we’ll host a virtual Pride fashion show that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. 5 pm. Free.  facebook.com/events/1166530810370385

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Pride
Free
Community Events
Google Calendar - Virtual Pre-Parade Pride Party - 2020-06-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Pre-Parade Pride Party - 2020-06-25 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Virtual Pre-Parade Pride Party - 2020-06-25 17:00:00 iCalendar - Virtual Pre-Parade Pride Party - 2020-06-25 17:00:00