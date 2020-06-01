Virtual Ride For Heart
Multiple Locations contact for info, Toronto, Ontario
Make a difference - from a distance! The annual Heart & Stroke Ride for Heart has gone virtual.
Join thousands of Heart & Stroke supporters (virtually) as we come together to ride, walk, run and move at a safe distance in support of critical heart disease and stroke research. Let’s not allow COVID-19 to stop us from making a difference together!
Register at rideforheart.ca
