Strapped - Glow

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

DJ's and performers to create a live screening party experience.

In an effort to comply with social distancing efforts in response to COVID-19 we are going virtual!.

When you purchase a ticket to this event you are supporting the DJ's, producers, and performers.

How it works?

On the evening of the event, ticket purchasers will be sent a special link to the livestream. There you will be able to watch DJ's Ace Dillinger, Tamika, and Boston Chery. 9 pm. Pwyc.

Sign up at eventbrite.com/e/strapped-glow-tickets-96962352005

Info

Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge
