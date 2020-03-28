DJ's and performers to create a live screening party experience.

In an effort to comply with social distancing efforts in response to COVID-19 we are going virtual!.

When you purchase a ticket to this event you are supporting the DJ's, producers, and performers.

How it works?

On the evening of the event, ticket purchasers will be sent a special link to the livestream. There you will be able to watch DJ's Ace Dillinger, Tamika, and Boston Chery. 9 pm. Pwyc.

Sign up at eventbrite.com/e/strapped-glow-tickets-96962352005