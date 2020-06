Virtual Sunrise Ceremony to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day

The City of Toronto has created a virtual ceremony to commemorate National Indigenous Peoples Day. All are welcome and encouraged to view the video ceremony at 5:30 am on Sunday, June 21, joining others across Canada in celebrating this important day to recognize and celebrate the unique culture, accomplishments and knowledge of First Nations, Inuit and M├ętis people. Includes opening prayer and smudging, Water ceremony and songs, teachings, remarks by Mayor John Tory and others. 5:30 am. Free.

Link will be posted at http://toronto.ca/indigenous- event