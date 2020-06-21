Virtual Sunrise Ceremony to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day

The City of Toronto has created a virtual ceremony to commemorate National Indigenous Peoples Day. All are welcome and encouraged to view the video ceremony at 5:30 am on Sunday, June 21, joining others across Canada in celebrating this important day to recognize and celebrate the unique culture, accomplishments and knowledge of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people. Includes opening prayer and smudging, Water ceremony and songs, teachings, remarks by Mayor John Tory and others. 5:30 am. Free.

Link will be posted at http://toronto.ca/indigenous- event