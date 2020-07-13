Virtual Toronto Lit Up: Choosing Hope

NOW MagazineAll EventsVirtual Toronto Lit Up: Choosing Hope

Toronto International Festival of Authors
by Toronto International Festival of Authors
 
TIFA and Mawenzi House present a virtual launch for Munira Premji’s memoir, Choosing Hope. July 23 at 8 pm ET. Free.

Watch online at festivalofauthors.ca/events/toronto-lit-up-choosing-hope

 

2020-07-23 @ 08:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Books
 
 

Toronto International Festival of Authors

