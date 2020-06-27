Virtual Walk of Life 36th Anniversary

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Support heart disease recovery through raising funds for Cardiovascular Rehabilitation. In honouring social distance in keeping safe during Covid 19,  choose a 1km, 3km or 5km walk or run within your own home, neighborhood or park in paying tribute to a family member, friend or neighbour impacted by Heart Disease. 10 am-noon. Pledges or donations. cardiachealth.ca

