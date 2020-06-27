Virtual Walk of Life 36th Anniversary
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Support heart disease recovery through raising funds for Cardiovascular Rehabilitation. In honouring social distance in keeping safe during Covid 19, choose a 1km, 3km or 5km walk or run within your own home, neighborhood or park in paying tribute to a family member, friend or neighbour impacted by Heart Disease. 10 am-noon. Pledges or donations. cardiachealth.ca
Info
All Ages, Kid-Friendly
Community Events
