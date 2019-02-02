Vision Exchange: Perspectives From India To Canada

Art Museum at U of T 7 Hart House, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H3

Group show presenting the work of 20 internationally recognized artists based in India and Canada. Organized by the Art Gallery of Alberta and the National Gallery of Canada. Curated by Catherine Crowston and Jonathan Shaughnessy. Feb 2-Mar 23, reception 5-7 pm Feb 2.

Art Museum at U of T 7 Hart House, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H3
