Vision Exchange: Perspectives From India To Canada

Group show presenting the work of 20 internationally recognized artists based in India and Canada. Organized by the Art Gallery of Alberta and the National Gallery of Canada. Curated by Catherine Crowston and Jonathan Shaughnessy. Feb 2-Mar 23, reception 5-7 pm Feb 2.

www.facebook.com/events/272729906722523

artmuseum.utoronto.ca/program/opening-reception-winter-2019-exhibitions