- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Light-emitting public sculpture mimics sunlight to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). The 8 ft circular sculpture generates full spectrum bright light that may help improve circadian rhythm alignment, alertness, and mood by suppressing melatonin and stimulating serotonin production, helping to give observers an energized start to their day. To Mar 13. CIBC SQUARE Lobby, 81 Bay.
Location Address - 81 Bay
Event Price - free