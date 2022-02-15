Readers' Choice 2021

Visoleil

Feb 15, 2022

22 22 people viewed this event.

Light-emitting public sculpture mimics sunlight to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). The 8 ft circular sculpture generates full spectrum bright light that may help improve circadian rhythm alignment, alertness, and mood by suppressing melatonin and stimulating serotonin production, helping to give observers an energized start to their day. To Mar 13. CIBC SQUARE Lobby, 81 Bay.

Additional Details

Location Address - 81 Bay

Event Price - free

Date And Time

Tue, Feb 8th, 2022 @ 12:00 AM
to Sun, Mar 13th, 2022

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

