Vista20 with Zuppa Theatre Co.

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Luminato presents an app-guided walking tour that can be done anywhere: on the spot, in circles around an apartment, or on the streets in your neighbourhood. Designed for social distancing, Vista20 sets out to ask big questions about our health-care system without losing track of the day-to-day realities faced by public health workers in the field.

Vista20 is available to download for free in Android and IOS app stores, and a version of the experience is available with captioning. June 13 at 3:50 pm. Free.

luminatofestival.com/Day-Three

