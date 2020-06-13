Vista20 with Zuppa Theatre Co.

Luminato presents an app-guided walking tour that can be done anywhere: on the spot, in circles around an apartment, or on the streets in your neighbourhood. Designed for social distancing, Vista20 sets out to ask big questions about our health-care system without losing track of the day-to-day realities faced by public health workers in the field.

Vista20 is available to download for free in Android and IOS app stores, and a version of the experience is available with captioning. June 13 at 3:50 pm. Free.

luminatofestival.com/ Day-Three