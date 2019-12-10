Visual Art and the MMIWQT Crisis

Google Calendar - Visual Art and the MMIWQT Crisis - 2019-12-10 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Visual Art and the MMIWQT Crisis - 2019-12-10 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Visual Art and the MMIWQT Crisis - 2019-12-10 18:30:00 iCalendar - Visual Art and the MMIWQT Crisis - 2019-12-10 18:30:00

Gardiner Museum 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7

Cree journalist Connie Walker moderates a panel featuring artists Cannupa Hanska Luger and Kali Spitzer, as well as Cora McGuire-Cyrette, Executive Director of the Ontario Native Women’s Association. The conversation will centre on the role of the visual arts in addressing the crisis of murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls, queer, and trans community members. Works by Luger and Spitzer are currently on display at the Gardiner. 6:30 pm. $18.  gardinermuseum.on.ca/event/program-panel-visual-art-mmiwqt-crisis

Info

Gardiner Museum 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7 View Map
Art, Community Events
Google Calendar - Visual Art and the MMIWQT Crisis - 2019-12-10 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Visual Art and the MMIWQT Crisis - 2019-12-10 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Visual Art and the MMIWQT Crisis - 2019-12-10 18:30:00 iCalendar - Visual Art and the MMIWQT Crisis - 2019-12-10 18:30:00