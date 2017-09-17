Vive Latinoamerica Canada 150

Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8

Celebrating Canada's 150th Anniversary with Latin American flavor. Traditional Native smudging ceremony performance, Aztec and Incas ceremony, zumba and fitness with boadanza, traditional, Andean music, folklore interactive performances, cooking and pinatas workshops, tropical music and dancing, live bands and more. Noon-9 pm. Free.

Info
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
All Ages, Free
Community Events
647-207-2046
