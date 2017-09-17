Vive Latinoamerica Canada 150
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
Celebrating Canada's 150th Anniversary with Latin American flavor. Traditional Native smudging ceremony performance, Aztec and Incas ceremony, zumba and fitness with boadanza, traditional, Andean music, folklore interactive performances, cooking and pinatas workshops, tropical music and dancing, live bands and more. Noon-9 pm. Free.
