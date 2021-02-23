Vivek Shraya

NOW MagazineAll EventsVivek Shraya

Online launch for the new book How to Fail as a Popstar, by the multi-media artist about fame and personal transformation in conversation with Bif Naked. March 2 at 8 pm. https://www.facebook.com/events/122722639686519

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-03-02 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-03-02 @ 09:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Books

Virtual Event

