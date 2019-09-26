Vlad Spicanovic
Henderson Lee Gallery 55 Sudbury, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3S7
PARA-OPTICAL photographic series by artist-educator Vlad Spicanovic, former Dean of the Faculty of Art at OCAD University. The show re-imagines how we see and relate to images through Spicanovic’s annotations of visual and material cultures. His artwork investigates the intersections of photography and painting and the notions of perception, temporality and critical visual literacy. Sep 26-Oct 19.
Henderson Lee Gallery 55 Sudbury, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3S7
