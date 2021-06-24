COVID-19

What to stream

VOICE by Ismaila Alfa

Digital Only Performance.Prairie Theatre Exchange presents the World Premiere.Ismaila Alfa is a journalist, a current-affairs radio host and a hip-hop.

Jun 24, 2021

VOICE by Ismaila Alfa

23 23 people viewed this event.

Digital Only Performance.
Prairie Theatre Exchange presents the World Premiere.
Ismaila Alfa is a journalist, a current-affairs radio host and a hip-hop artist who was born in Nigeria but grew up and made his home in Winnipeg. Last spring, while in Toronto for a job interview and physically separated from all his kids, two events changed the world. The pandemic exposed so many things that to some had been below the surface, but for others, like Ismaila, had always been much too obvious. The murder of George Floyd and the ensuing global calls for social justice spurred a need to help his daughters understand the world – about race, about culture, about home. So he wrote his first play – a heartfelt, raw blend of powerful prose and poetry with the rhythm of hip hop – to use his voice to help his daughters find theirs. June 24-July 11. https://tickets.pte.mb.ca/TheatreManager/1/login&event=1445&

https://www.pte.mb.ca/performances/ismaila-alfas-play

Date And Time
2021-06-24 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-07-11 @ 11:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Stage

Event Tags

Share With Friends