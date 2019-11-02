Voice of Women for Peace AGM + Panel

Friends House 60 Lowther, Toronto, Ontario

Voice of Women for Peace presents panel discussion on the Challenge of Peace in the 21st Century; the contribution of women to building peace and security. With Janis Alton, Tamara Lorincz and Lyn Adamson, followed by AGM and shared supper. Screening the film A Bold Peace: Costa Rica's Path To Demilitarization at 7 pm. Event starts at 3 pm. Pwyc.

Info

Friends House 60 Lowther, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Community Events
416-603-7915
