Voice of Women for Peace AGM + Panel
Friends House 60 Lowther, Toronto, Ontario
Voice of Women for Peace presents panel discussion on the Challenge of Peace in the 21st Century; the contribution of women to building peace and security. With Janis Alton, Tamara Lorincz and Lyn Adamson, followed by AGM and shared supper. Screening the film A Bold Peace: Costa Rica's Path To Demilitarization at 7 pm. Event starts at 3 pm. Pwyc.
Friends House 60 Lowther, Toronto, Ontario View Map
