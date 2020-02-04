VoicED 2020

Super Wonder Gallery 584 College, Toronto, Ontario

VoicED is a community art event curated by the National Eating Disorder Information Centre. We're raising awareness about the message "Eating Disorders Can't Afford to Wait" and hope to empower everyone to continue dismantling discrimination around eating disorders. Feb 4 from 6:30-9 pm. Free. Tickets at eventbrite.ca/e/76097045311

Please contact us if you would like your work featured in this event. 416-340-4800 ext 2660 // nedic1@uhn.ca

Info

Super Wonder Gallery 584 College, Toronto, Ontario
Free
Art, Community Events
