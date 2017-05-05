Murray McLauchlan, Margaret Atwood, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, Albert Schulz, Ben Heppner, Travis Knights and Matt Anderson perform at this concert to benefit The Room 217 Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving quality of life and care for Canadians in life-threatening and complex-care circumstances through music. 8 pm. $175.

eventbrite.ca/e/voices-that-care-2017-tickets-31640262878