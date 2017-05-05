Voices That Care

Glenn Gould Studio 250 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3G5

Murray McLauchlan, Margaret Atwood, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, Albert Schulz, Ben Heppner, Travis Knights and Matt Anderson perform at this concert to benefit The Room 217 Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving quality of life and care for Canadians in life-threatening and complex-care circumstances through music. 8 pm. $175.

eventbrite.ca/e/voices-that-care-2017-tickets-31640262878

Info

Community Events, Music
Benefits
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul

905-852-2499

