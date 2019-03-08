Voicing Our Stories: International Women's Day Variety Show

Variety show featuring artists, stand-up performers, improv actors, poets and writers that celebrates the diversity and strength of women's stories and art. Performances by: Bethany Daniels, Coko and Daphney, Nour Hadidi, Khalida Venus Hassan, Natalie Liconti. 7-9 pm. Free registration (eventbrite.ca/e/55433448938), pwyc at the door (proceeds to Sistering).

facebook.com/events/556712151472449

Hart House 7 Hart House Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H3 View Map
