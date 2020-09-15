NOW MagazineAll EventsVoid/Body/Breath/Care – Four Conversations on a Changing World Between Canada and Italy

Void/Body/Breath/Care – Four Conversations on a Changing World Between Canada and Italy

The Istituto Italiano di Cultura Toronto (IIC) presents online webinars that explore the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally altered our world, featuring influential guests from Italy and Canada. IIC Director Alessandro Ruggera has invited Sascha Hastings (Toronto) and Francesca Molteni (Milan) to curate these conversations that pair notable Canadian and Italian thinkers, including Philip Beesley, Bruce Kubuwara, Zab Maboungou, and Gaëtane Verna (Canada); and Chiara Cappelletto, Paolo Inglese, Davide Pizzigoni, and Simone Sfriso (Italy). 

Webinars via ZOOM at 12:30 pm on four consecutive Wednesday afternoons: September 23, September 30, October 7, and October 14, 2020. Registration for each session is available through the IIC website

