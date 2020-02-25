Volunteer Fair + Dazzle Workshop
Unit 2 163 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2
Come check out this volunteer fair and meet some amazing, grassroots community groups in Toronto that are working to make a real difference in the lives of you and your neighbours. 6-8 pm. Free (donations for the space welcome).
While you're here, feel free to check out the drop-in counter-surveillance makeup workshop. Using techniques commonly referred to as "dazzle camouflage," you can find a new spring look and resist facial recognition software at the same time!
info@bricks-glitter.com // facebook.com/events/185706749498764
All Ages, Free
