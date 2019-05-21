Volunteering As A Newcomer
Scarborough Civic Centre 150 Borough, Toronto, Ontario M1P 4N7
Are you new to Canada and want to learn more about volunteering? This information session will focus on the benefits of becoming a volunteer along with a clear overview of how to get started. Discover how to search for and apply to volunteer positions, and what to expect along the way. 6-7:30 pm. Free.
Spots are limited; make sure to register in advance on our website // 416-961-6888 x 224
Info
Scarborough Civic Centre 150 Borough, Toronto, Ontario M1P 4N7 View Map
Free
Community Events