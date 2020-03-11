Volunteering As A Newcomer

Scarborough Civic Centre Library 156 Borough, Toronto, Ontario M1P 4N7

Are you new to Canada and want to learn more about volunteering? This information session will focus on the benefits of becoming a volunteer along with a clear overview of how to get started. 6-7:30 pm. Free.

Pre-register: eventbrite.com/e/volunteering-as-a-newcomer-scarborough-tickets-88843642727

volunteertoronto.ca // 416-961-6888 x 221

Scarborough Civic Centre Library 156 Borough, Toronto, Ontario M1P 4N7
