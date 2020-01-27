Volunteering As A Newcomer
Bloor/Gladstone Library 1101 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M7
Are you new to Canada and want to learn more about volunteering? This information session will focus on the benefits of becoming a volunteer along with a clear overview of how to get started. Discover how to search for and apply to volunteer positions, and what to expect along the way. 6-7:30 pm. Free.
volunteertoronto.ca // 416-961-6888 x 221
Info
Bloor/Gladstone Library 1101 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M7 View Map
Free
Community Events