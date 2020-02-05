Volunteering As A Newcomer

Runnymede Library 2178 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6S 1M8

Are you new to Canada and want to learn more about volunteering? This information session will focus on the benefits of becoming a volunteer along with a clear overview of how to get started. Discover how to search for and apply to volunteer positions, and what to expect along the way. 6-7:30 pm. Free.

volunteertoronto.ca // 416-961-6888 x 221

Free
416-961-6888
