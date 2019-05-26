Vyshyvanka Day in Toronto

Fourth annual festival of Ukrainian culture and heritage. Crimean Tatars, Poles, Belarusians, Ukrainian Jews and representatives of other communities and ethnic groups will gather together to demonstrate their embroidered clothes and to share the atmosphere of the holiday.

Starting at 2445 Bloor West, the parade will go to to Lesya Ukrainka Monument at High Park. 1:30-4 pm. Free.

vyshyvankaday.org