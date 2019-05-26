Vyshyvanka Day in Toronto

to Google Calendar - Vyshyvanka Day in Toronto - 2019-05-26 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vyshyvanka Day in Toronto - 2019-05-26 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vyshyvanka Day in Toronto - 2019-05-26 13:30:00 iCalendar - Vyshyvanka Day in Toronto - 2019-05-26 13:30:00

Alex Ling Fountain NW corner Jane and Bloor, Toronto, Ontario M6S 4W8

Fourth annual festival of Ukrainian culture and heritage. Crimean Tatars, Poles, Belarusians, Ukrainian Jews and representatives of other communities and ethnic groups will gather together to demonstrate their embroidered clothes and to share the atmosphere of the holiday. 

Starting at 2445 Bloor West, the parade will go to to Lesya Ukrainka Monument at High Park. 1:30-4 pm. Free.

vyshyvankaday.org

Info

Alex Ling Fountain NW corner Jane and Bloor, Toronto, Ontario M6S 4W8 View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
647-907-6864
to Google Calendar - Vyshyvanka Day in Toronto - 2019-05-26 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vyshyvanka Day in Toronto - 2019-05-26 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vyshyvanka Day in Toronto - 2019-05-26 13:30:00 iCalendar - Vyshyvanka Day in Toronto - 2019-05-26 13:30:00