Why Should I Care About The State of Journalism?
Discussion about what happens to our democracy when investigative journalism declines and fake news and echo chambers impact worldviews, actions and votes? Are we in a post-truth society? Journalists Susanna Kelley and David Gray-Donald lead the discussion. 7:30-9 pm. Free. RSVP. http://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-state-of-journalism-tickets-31084956943
