Why Should I Care About The State of Journalism?

The Wallace Gastropub 1954 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4S1Z4

Discussion about what happens to our democracy when investigative journalism declines and fake news and echo chambers impact worldviews, actions and votes? Are we in a post-truth society? Journalists Susanna Kelley and David Gray-Donald lead the discussion. 7:30-9 pm. Free. RSVP. http://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-state-of-journalism-tickets-31084956943

The Wallace Gastropub 1954 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4S1Z4

