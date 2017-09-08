Waiting For Godot

Soulpepper Theatre Company presents the classic tragicomedy by Samuel Beckett. On a bare road in the middle of nowhere, two world-weary friends wait. While anticipating, they speculate, quarrel, joke and ponder life’s greater questions. As dusk approaches, two figures appear on the horizon. Soulpepper revisits one of the most significant plays of the 20th century. Previews from Sep 8, opens Sep 14 and runs to Oct 7, see website for schedule and tickets. $32-$96.