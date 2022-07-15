Readers' Choice 2021

WAKE, Bleeding Out, Ischemic, Ancress

Jul 15, 2022

Extreme metal extravaganza. Hailing from Calgary, WAKE brings darkness from the north. Supported by Bleeding Out, Ischemic & Ancress. Courtesy of Dentata Music…

WAKE

Calgary darkness from the true north on Metal Blade Records – album release show!wakegrind.bandcamp.com

BLEEDING OUT

Toronto grind/punk/death on Profound Lore Recordsbleedingout416.bandcamp.com

ISCHEMIC

Toronto death/doomischemic.bandcamp.com

ANCRESS

Toronto grind/sludge – new line-up debut!hypaethralrecords.bandcamp.com/album/victoria-jeiunium

BSMT254 | July 22 / Doors @ 8 PM / $18 advance via Eventbrite

Additional Details

Location Address - 254 Lansdowne Ave, Toronto, ON

Event Price - $18

Date And Time

Fri, Jul 22nd, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Location

BSMT 254

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

