NOW MagazineAll EventsWalk A Mile In Her Shoes

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes

by
177 177 people viewed this event.

This year’s virtual event asks that you step out with your favourite pair of heels (or any other shoes) that symbolize your commitment to end violence against women, girls, and people of all genders, and walk with others in Toronto between Sept 26 to Oct 2. Participants will be able to walk anytime during that week and share their experience on social media, thus showing their support in ending gender-based violence, racism, and all forms of discrimination. Free/donations. http://www.walkamiletoronto.ca

Additional Details

 

Date And Time

2020-09-26 to
2020-10-02
 

Location

 

Venue

Virtual event
 

Event Types

Charity fundraiser
 

Event Category

Benefits

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.