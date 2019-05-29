Walk A Mile In Her Shoes Toronto

David Pecaut Square 215 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3G2

The 10th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event, hosted by White Ribbon in Toronto. Since 1991, White Ribbon has been engaging men and boys as allies in ending violence against women. 11:30 am. Free/donations. Sign up to walk, donate or volunteer and help raise awareness of gender-based violence at www.walkamiletoronto.ca

facebook.com/events/329848964549023

Info

David Pecaut Square 215 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3G2 View Map
All Ages, Outdoor
Community Events
Benefits
416-920-6684
