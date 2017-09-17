Walk Together Children
Trinity-St. Paul's Centre 427 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Soprano Denise Williams builds bridges between the African-Canadian and Jewish communities in her musical mashup of different genres and languages, with Brahm Goldhamer, piano and Sam Donkoh, drums. Presented by No Strings Theatre’s Denise Williams and Friends series. 2:30 pm. Free. $10 suggested donation to cover hall rental.
