Walk Ward's Island
Ward's Island Ferry Docks white gazebo, Toronto, Ontario
An insider's tour of the Toronto Island Community led by residents Linda Rosenbaum and Susan Roy. See homes, gardens and public spaces & learn about its history and what life is like living on the Island.
Tue & Thu 11 am, Sat 11:15 am, Jun 2-Sep 29. $25. Meet at white gazebo, Ward's Island ferry docks. Tickets available on eventbrite.ca.
All Ages, Outdoor
Community Events