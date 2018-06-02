Walk Ward's Island

An insider's tour of the Toronto Island Community led by residents Linda Rosenbaum and Susan Roy. See homes, gardens and public spaces & learn about its history and what life is like living on the Island.

Tue & Thu 11 am, Sat 11:15 am, Jun 2-Sep 29. $25. Meet at white gazebo, Ward's Island ferry docks. Tickets available on eventbrite.ca.

facebook.com/walkwardsisland