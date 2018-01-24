This exhibition examines human nature in wartime through a series of artistic representations, multisensory experiences and portraits of ten Canadians who were involved in the First World War. Jan 24-Mar 25.

WAR Flowers is inspired by the pressed flowers picked by soldier George Stephen Cantlie in the gardens, fields and hedges of war-torn Europe and sent to his baby daughter in Montreal. Curator Viveka Melki examines these century-old flowers using floriography, a method of communicating emotion through flowers, to tell the story of human nature in the landscape of war. Optical crystal sculptures created by Mark Raynes Roberts portray scenes that illustrate different aspects of human nature while scents developed by Alexandra Bachand evoke personal memory.