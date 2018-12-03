War Is Not Green: Climate & Environmental Impacts Of Canadian Militarism
University College 15 King's College Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H7
Public Lecture: Tamara Lorincz is a PhD student in Global Governance at the Balsillie School for International Affairs (Wilfrid Laurier University). Tamara is a member of the Canadian Voice of Women for Peace. Her research interests are the military’s impacts on the environment and climate change, the intersection of peace and security, gender and international relations. 7 pm. Free (registration required). Room 140.
Info
University College 15 King's College Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H7 View Map
Free
Community Events