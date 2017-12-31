Warehouse New Years Eve 18 with alienInFlux & Promise

As the sun sets on 2017 and rises on a new year, join us to dream of friends, tradition, possibilities and visions for the future. An authentic downtown warehouse space with thumping sound, immersive decor and your favourite DJs Nima Gorji, Osunlade, Dirty Decibels, Jackie Spade and Leelee Mishi. Hand crafted for you by the gentlemen of your most loved events Justin, David and Irving of Harvest Festival, Boreal Canoe Trips, Cherry Beach, Sunday Social and Promise parties. 10 pm. $35-$55.

http://tix.ilovepromise.com/nye, facebook.com/events/2084735748413367