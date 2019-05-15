A Warning To The Faint Of Heart: Tales From The Early Surveying Of Ontario

North York Central Library 5120 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario

Author and journalist Charlie Wilkins highlights some of the more heroic and exotic schemes and ambitions that brought land surveyors to the fore in the making of Ontario during the 19th and early 20th centuries. Co-sponsored by the North York Historical Society and the North York Central Library, Society & Recreation Department. 7:30 pm. Free.

