Warning! How The Secrets Of Body Care And Cleaning Products Impact Your Health

Chemicals in personal care and cleaning products you use regularly have been linked to fertility problems, birth defects, cancer, asthma and respiratory disorders, and hormone disruption. But no Canadian law requires companies to list all the product ingredients on the label. Join our expert panel for a discussion about what can and should be done. 7 pm. Free. Room 307.

cfe.ryerson.ca/events/warning-how-secrets-body-care-and-cleaning-products-impact-your-health