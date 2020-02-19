Watching Glory Die

Grand Canyon 2 Osler, Toronto, Ontario M6P 4A2

LOVE2 Theatre and impel Theatre present a play by Judith Thompson. Watching Glory Die depicts the final days of a young woman experiencing mental illness while incarcerated. Three women, inextricably tied to one another, wrestle with the slow and undeniable realization that despite their efforts, they cannot escape the system which has brought them to this brink, and won’t release them. Inspired by a true story. Opens Feb 19 and runs to Feb 29, Wed-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $15-$35.

