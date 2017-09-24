Water Is Life (But Many Can't Drink It)

Lecture by Winona LaDuke, the world Premiere of Beverley McIver's musical suite Boozhoo Manoomin with performances by Melody McKiver & Ruhee Dewji, and a dialogue with Erin-Marie Konsmo, Christi Belcourt, Isaac Murdoch of the Onaman Collective. MCs: Karyn Recollet & Syrus Marcus Ware. 5-8 pm. Free. Donations welcome but not necessary. Please contribute what you can. Everyone welcome.

