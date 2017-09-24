Water Is Life (But Many Can't Drink It)

to Google Calendar - Water Is Life (But Many Can't Drink It) - 2017-09-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Water Is Life (But Many Can't Drink It) - 2017-09-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Water Is Life (But Many Can't Drink It) - 2017-09-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - Water Is Life (But Many Can't Drink It) - 2017-09-24 17:00:00

Convocation Hall 31 King's College Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1A1

Lecture by Winona LaDuke, the world Premiere of Beverley McIver's musical suite Boozhoo Manoomin with performances by Melody McKiver & Ruhee Dewji, and a dialogue with Erin-Marie Konsmo, Christi Belcourt, Isaac Murdoch of the Onaman Collective. MCs: Karyn Recollet & Syrus Marcus Ware. 5-8 pm. Free. Donations welcome but not necessary. Please contribute what you can. Everyone welcome.

facebook.com/events/330100417451712

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/37399283263

Info
Convocation Hall 31 King's College Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1A1 View Map
Free
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Water Is Life (But Many Can't Drink It) - 2017-09-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Water Is Life (But Many Can't Drink It) - 2017-09-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Water Is Life (But Many Can't Drink It) - 2017-09-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - Water Is Life (But Many Can't Drink It) - 2017-09-24 17:00:00