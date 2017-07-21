Waterloo Architecture’s 50th Anniversary Celebration
Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7
Join Waterloo Architecture students, faculty and alumni for a 50th anniversary celebration of the School. Visitors are welcome to take part in the ongoing communal mosaic-making and a dialogue regarding their What Makes a Space a Place? outdoor plaza installation. 5-8 pm. Free with registration.
Info
Free
Art, Community Events