Waterstock

Erin Fairgrounds 190 Main St, Erin, Ontario N0B 1T0

The Wellington Water Watchers and Riverfest Elora present speakers and live music to highlight the importance of water for life, not profit. Music by Jim Cuddy, Oh Susanna, Bry Webb, Reuben Bullock, Harrow Fair, Digging Roots and more. $10. See website for info on a shuttle bus or rideshare, directions and more.

Erin Fairgrounds 190 Main St, Erin, Ontario N0B 1T0

