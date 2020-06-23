Wavelength Livestream 101 Webinar

Are you a musician or artist? Want to learn more about how to put on your own livestream show? Guillermo Subauste, a Toronto-based producer, musician, and engineer, who specializes in livestream concert production and consulting will lecture. Guillermo will be interviewed by the vice-president of Wavelength’s Board of Directors, Pothik Karim, a passionate music fan who has been performing in bands for over 25 years and has contributed to blogTO, Indie88, and the Wavelength Wavelog. 6 pm. Free with RSVP on Zoom: https://bit.ly/WL-Livestream101

facebook.com/events/250479209626158.