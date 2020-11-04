Wavelength Monthly Music Series – Westelaken and Joncro

NOW MagazineAll EventsWavelength Monthly Music Series – Westelaken and Joncro

Livestream from the Monarch Tavern with Westelaken (Toronto alt-country punksters), and Joncro (Mississauga lo-fi noise-rock trio). Nov 26 from7-9 pm. http://bit.ly/WL-Youtube

Location - Virtual Event

 

2020-11-26 @ 07:00 PM to
2020-11-26 @ 09:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Virtual Event

