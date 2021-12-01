Wavelength Panel Discussion – Beyond Bricks and Mortar: How to Preserve our Venues

Online discussion of potential solutions to help protect Toronto’s music venues–both on the inside and out.

This panel is open to all ages and is free to attend. Dec 7 at 6 pm. RSVP to register: https://bit.ly/WL-BeyondBricks

Panelists:

Rosina Kazi (artist & organizer, LAL & Unit 2 Community Space)

Sara Gwendolyn Ross (author, Law & Intangible Cultural Heritage in the City)

Alok Sharma (City of Toronto)

Moderator: Daniel Rotsztain (artist, writer, cartographer; aka The Urban Geographer)