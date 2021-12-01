Readers' Choice 2021

Dec 1, 2021

Wavelength Panel Discussion – Beyond Bricks and Mortar: How to Preserve our Venues

Online discussion of potential solutions to help protect Toronto’s music venues–both on the inside and out.

This panel is open to all ages and is free to attend. Dec 7 at 6 pm. RSVP to register: https://bit.ly/WL-BeyondBricks

Panelists:
Rosina Kazi (artist & organizer, LAL & Unit 2 Community Space)
Sara Gwendolyn Ross (author, Law & Intangible Cultural Heritage in the City)
Alok Sharma (City of Toronto)
Moderator: Daniel Rotsztain (artist, writer, cartographer; aka The Urban Geographer)

Event Price - Free

Tue, Dec 7th, 2021 @ 6:00 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Virtual Event

