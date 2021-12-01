Wavelength Panel Discussion – Beyond Bricks and Mortar: How to Preserve our Venues

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Online discussion of potential solutions to help protect Toronto’s music venues–both on the inside and out.
This panel is open to all ages and is free to attend. Dec 7 at 6 pm. RSVP to register: https://bit.ly/WL-BeyondBricks
Panelists:
Rosina Kazi (artist & organizer, LAL & Unit 2 Community Space)
Sara Gwendolyn Ross (author, Law & Intangible Cultural Heritage in the City)
Alok Sharma (City of Toronto)
Moderator: Daniel Rotsztain (artist, writer, cartographer; aka The Urban Geographer)
Event Price - Free