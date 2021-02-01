Wavelength Talks: Make Sh*t Happen: An Intro to the Artist Producer Resource

Wavelength Winter Festival talk. Being a DIY artist gives you a lot of freedom, autonomy and creative control. Staying on top of everything is a full-time job — on top of most artists likely having another full-time job.

Thankfully, Toronto arts incubator Generator has a solution. They have put together a fantastic website called the Artist Producer Resource . Learn all about producing your own events, managing your own finances, booking your own tours, and much more. Join Wavelength and Kristina Lemieux and Keshia Palm of Generator for this introduction to using the Artist Producer Resource. Speakers include Kristina Lemieux (Lead Producer, Generator), Keshia Palm (Online Content Producer, Generator), with host Emma Bortolon-Vettor (Editorial & Marketing Coordinator, Wavelength).

Feb 17 at 6 pm. Free. Pre-register. http://bit.ly/WL21-GET-IT-TOGETHER