Wavelength Winter Festival: Speaker Series 2022

Online talks with a focus on community care, every Wednesday in March at 7 pm with keynote speaker Buffy Sainte-Marie and others. Free. All ages.

Streaming live at https://bit.ly/WL-YOUTUBE

March 2, 2022: Maylee Todd aka Maloo

https://www.showclix.com/event/maylee-todd-aka-maloo-wl-speaker-series-2022

March 9, 2022: Casey Mecija (Ohbijou, York University) and Radwan Ghazi Moumneh (Jerusalem In My Heart) in conversation

https://www.showclix.com/event/casey-mecija-radwan-ghazi-moumneh-wl-speaker-series-2022

March 16, 2022: Sook-Yin Lee & Dylan Gamble (original film)

https://www.showclix.com/event/sook-yin-lee-dylan-gamble-wl-speaker-series-2022

March 23, 2022: Buffy Sainte-Marie (keynote speaker)

https://www.showclix.com/event/buffy-sainte-marie-keynote-wl-speaker-series-2022

March 30, 2022: Beverly Glenn-Copeland

https://www.showclix.com/event/beverly-glenn-copeland-wl-speaker-series-2022