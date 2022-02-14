Readers' Choice 2021

Wavelength Winter Festival: Speaker Series 2022

Feb 14, 2022

12 12 people viewed this event.

Online talks with a focus on community care, every Wednesday in March at 7 pm with keynote speaker Buffy Sainte-Marie and others. Free. All ages.

Streaming live at https://bit.ly/WL-YOUTUBE

March 2, 2022: Maylee Todd aka Maloo
https://www.showclix.com/event/maylee-todd-aka-maloo-wl-speaker-series-2022

March 9, 2022: Casey Mecija (Ohbijou, York University) and Radwan Ghazi Moumneh (Jerusalem In My Heart) in conversation
https://www.showclix.com/event/casey-mecija-radwan-ghazi-moumneh-wl-speaker-series-2022 

March 16, 2022: Sook-Yin Lee & Dylan Gamble (original film)
https://www.showclix.com/event/sook-yin-lee-dylan-gamble-wl-speaker-series-2022 

March 23, 2022: Buffy Sainte-Marie (keynote speaker)
https://www.showclix.com/event/buffy-sainte-marie-keynote-wl-speaker-series-2022 

March 30, 2022: Beverly Glenn-Copeland
https://www.showclix.com/event/beverly-glenn-copeland-wl-speaker-series-2022

Event Price - Free

Wed, Mar 2nd, 2022 @ 7:00 PM
to Wed, Mar 30th, 2022

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Virtual Event

