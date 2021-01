Wavelength Winter Festival with The OBGMs and Kali Horse

Wavelength Presents…in partnership with Harbourfront Centre, as part of Kuumba. Wavelength Winter Festival livestream with The OBGMs (buzzy Black-fronted punk rockers) at 9 pm, and Kali Horse (psychedelic rock duo) at 8 pm. All ages. Free. http://wavelengthmusic.ca

https://bit.ly/WL-YOUTUBE